PM meets Vietnamese community in Türkiye

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Ankara on November 29 (local time) within the framework of his official visit to the country.



PM Chinh shared he had proposed the Turkish side continue creating more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to continue living and working in the country, making positive contributions to its development as well as friendship between the two countries.



He affirmed that overseas Vietnamese (OVs) are an integral part and a resource of the nation, and the Party and State always pay attention to, care for, and support them to stabilise, integrate into the host society, preserve Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and encourage and create favourable conditions for them to actively contribute to the nation building and safeguarding cause.



He expressed his hope that Vietnamese people in Türkiye continue believing in the leadership of the Party and State, and coordinating closely with the embassy to become a firm bridge for the bilateral friendship.



He also asked the embassy to better OV affairs, pay attention to the material and spiritual lives of OVs, and soon establish an OV association in Türkiye.



He told the Vietnamese community that during his visit, the two sides agreed to lift the Vietnam-Türkiye relations to a new height, which will be a foundation for the OV community to continue growing.



There are currently more than 200 Vietnamese people living and working in Türkiye./.