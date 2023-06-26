PM meets Vietnamese community in China

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met representatives of Vietnam’s representative offices and the Vietnamese community in China on June 25 afternoon, within the framework of his official visit to China and his attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



PM Chinh said that his visit aims to deepen the traditional relations and neighbourliness between the two countries.



He affirmed the Party and State always consider the overseas Vietnamese community of more than 5.3 million, including those in China, as an integral part of the great national solidarity bloc, one of the driving forces, and a source of the country's development strength.



The Party and State always pay attention to, and have mechanisms and policies to support overseas Vietnamese to have full legal status, stabilise their lives, develop their economy, comply with law of, and integrate into the host country, he added.



The Government leader expressed his hope that Vietnamese people in China will continue acting as a bridge for the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.



He also said he believes they will have more substantive and effective contributions to Vietnam’s nation building and development cause.



Regarding the community’s proposals, the PM asked related ministries, sectors and agencies to soon have response solutions.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sao Mai, there are currently around 43,000 Vietnamese people living in China./.