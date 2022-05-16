PM meets Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN

Officials and staff of Vietnamese representative agencies must keep abreast of global issues such as pandemic response, resource exhaustion, population aging and climate change in order to fulfill their tasks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on May 15 (US time).



He made the request during a working meeting visit with the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) as part of his trip to the US.



These above-mentioned issues require a global approach, calling for the cooperation of countries and multilateralism, of which the most important mechanism is the UN, the PM said.



At the same time, the mission should strictly follow the foreign policy of independence, for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.



According to the PM, it is essential to have deep knowledge on the role of the UN and the role of Vietnam in the UN. He asked the delegation to continue to further review the country’s experience during the two tenures serving as a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council.



He also required the mission to pay more attention to strategic research in order to timely make policy recommendations to the Party and State when there are new developments in the world situation.



The government leader asked the delegation to take care of the Vietnamese community, especially intellectuals and students, to enable them to contribute more to the country and the practical and effective relations between Vietnam and US.



At the meeting, Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Delegation of Vietnam to the UN, briefed the Government leader on the mission's work and highlighted outstanding achievements in the Vietnam - UN relations over the past 45 years since the country joined the world's largest international organisation./.