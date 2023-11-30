PM meets leaders of Turkish groups in Ankara

Hayat Holding, a multinational group specialising in such areas as consumer goods, furniture and logistics, among others, has been operating 41 factories in 16 countries.



In Vietnam, the group has opened factories in the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc, with one worth 250 million USD inaugurated in Binh Phuoc in March 2022.



The leader of Hayat Holding spoke highly of the Vietnamese investment environment, especially the government’s support to businesses, and expressed his hope that the country will step up the fight against counterfeit, low-quality goods, smuggling, and trade fraud so that the group’s high-quality products can serve domestic consumers more.



He noted his wish to coordinate with medical facilities in Vietnam to introduce the group's products to newborn care in the Southeast Asian nation.



Chinh lauded Hayat Holding’s operation results over the past time and expressed his belief that that good relations, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye will create a firm foundation for their businesses to expand operations.



Vietnam will enhance the prevention and control of trade fraud in the time ahead, and welcomes Hayat Holding to coordinate with Vietnamese units to improve child care in the country, he said.



Vietnam is promoting infrastructure development, including transport infrastructure and logistics, to facilitate production and business, he said, suggesting Hayat Holding continue its cooperation with potential Vietnamese partners, expand the export market for its products made in Vietnam, work as a bridge to bring potential investors in and outside Türkiye to Vietnam, and transfer technologies to Vietnamese firms to help them integrate deeply in regional and global production chains.



The leader of Turkish Airlines, which is operating direct flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Istanbul, expressed his hope to expand cooperation in Vietnam not only in passenger transportation but also in cargo transportation and others.



Chinh lauded the signing of the letter of intent signed by Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines on this occasion, and highlighted Vietnam’s favourable conditions for the aviation sector.



The PM suggested the Turkish national flag carrier foster cooperation and closely coordinate with its Vietnamese counterpart, as well as relevant ministries and agencies of Vietnam to promote the land and people of the two countries, thus spurring tourism development in both nations.



The Vietnamese government commits to always facilitate tourism activities between the two countries in line with legal regulations, he affirmed./.