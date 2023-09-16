PM meets leaders of leading Chinese conglomerates

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chairman of the Executive Board of China Railway Chen Yun. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of several leading Chinese conglomerates in Nanning city, China’s Guangxi province, on September on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) there.



Receiving Chairman of the Executive Board of China Railway Chen Yun, PM Chinh praised the company’s global reach and sustainability with 381 branches in 105 countries.



Chen said the company is now the main contractor of several urban railway projects in Hanoi and wind power projects in Dak Nong province, and a tire manufacturing plant in Tien Giang. He expressed interest in engaging in the construction of transportation projects in Vietnam, such as the North-South and the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong express railways, and the Hanoi urban metro line.



To develop infrastructure, PM Chinh said Vietnam is stepping up public-private partnership, striving to have 5,000km of highways, complete the first stage of the Long Thanh international airport and 1,700km of coastal roads from Quang Ninh to Ca Mau by 2030.



According to him, Vietnam plans to build railway lines such as the Lao Cai – Hanoi - Hai Phong with a total length of roughly 388km and a cost of 11 billion USD, the Vung Ang – Laos with the section in Vietnam stretching 103km and costing 1.6 billion USD, and the Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City with around 1,545km and a combined investment of some 62 billion USD.



The Vietnamese leader welcomed the Chinese enterprises and the China Railway in particular to expand their operation in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks.



He suggested the China Railway continue working with relevant Vietnamese ministries and localities to develop new projects in Vietnam, including the Lao Cai – Hanoi- Hai Phong express railway linking with the Kunming-Hanoi-Hai Phong economic corridor.



In a reception for Wang Xiaojun, Deputy General Manager of Power China which ranked 100th on the Fortune Global 500 list and 29th among the top 500 Chinese enterprises in 2022, PM Chinh hailed the company’s plan to expand operations in energy in Vietnam in the near future, especially in wind power and liquefied natural gas electricity projects.



The Vietnamese Government commits to create all possible support to Chinese firms and the Power China in particular, he said, adding that it recently approved the National Power Development Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, with renewable energy sources, especially onshore and offshore wind power, being a foundation of Vietnam's long-term energy security.



He suggested that the Power China explore cooperation in Vietnam's priority areas, including infrastructure - one of Vietnam's three strategic breakthroughs. Specifically, he proposed exploring the possibility of investing in China - Quang Ninh - Hai Phong and Lang Son - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway lines, with the commitment to translating these ideas into concrete actions and achieving tangible results./.