PM meets Government Office, orders immediate action after Tet break

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the Government Office. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with officials and staff of the Government Office in Hanoi on February 23, extending Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings and directing immediate action on the first working day after the nine-day holiday.

Commending the office’s contributions to the Government’s operations over the past five years, particularly in 2025, PM Chinh noted 2026 will bring exceptionally heavy tasks. National priorities include maintaining macroeconomic stability, curbing inflation, driving growth, ensuring major economic balances, and effectively managing the state budget deficit along with public, government and external debts. At the same time, efforts must intensify to bolster social welfare, improve material and spiritual lives; safeguard independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; ensure security and social order, and advance foreign affairs.

He called for deeper, more comprehensive reforms across the office’s all functions, with heightened proactivity and efficiency in advisory and coordination roles, delivering timely and quality policy inputs.

The office was also urged to foster a spirit of innovation and responsibility, embracing the mindset to “dare to think, dare to act, and dare to take responsibility”. It should strengthen unity through “dialogue to build trust” and uphold the values of “respecting brainpower, valuing time, making timely decisions”.

As the workload in 2026 and beyond will be heavier, he called for stronger determination, greater and more decisive action, complete with clearly defined roles, tasks, timelines, deliverables, authority and responsibility.

He further stressed the importance of tighter, more effective coordination among the office’s departments, and among ministries, agencies and local authorities to meet the national development requirements in the coming time./.