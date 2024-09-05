Making news
PM launches new academic year at Nguyen Dinh Chieu secondary school
Recalling President Ho Chi Minh’s saying that “For the sake of a decade, plant trees. For the sake of a century, raise people,” PM Chinh said that the Party and State have always considered education-training as the top national policy and an extremely important area with decisive significance, and issued and effectively implemented many policies, mechanisms and strategies to develop education and training.
Highlighting important achievements that the education-training sector has gained so far, the PM emphasised that the sector should continue to build on those results in the 2024-2025 academic year following the motto of “taking students as the centre and subject, teachers as motivation, schools as support, families as fulcrum, and society as foundation” of education-training activities.
He asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and other ministries, sectors and localities to play the main role in creating a healthy environment in terms of terms of law, culture, ethics and knowledge, developing a learning society, and especially providing favourable studying conditions for students with disabilities and those with disadvantaged background.
The sector should effectively implement the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW on continuing to renovate education and training, and promoting the application of modern education methods and technologies in education-training activities, he requested.
The Government leader directed the sector to perfect the national education system in an open, fair, and equitable direction, including specialised educational institutions for persons with disabilities and supporting centres for the development of inclusive education. Greater attention should be paid to inclusive education in preschool and general education institutions to ensure the right to equal, quality, and appropriate learning for children, ensuring that they can reach their full potential, integrate well into the society, and increasing their opportunities to contribute to the community and society, he underlined.
Along with that, the sector should improve the quality of education, diversifying training models and programmes, strengthening community integration education for persons with disabilities and children in special circumstances.
He also stressed the significant role of teachers in inspiring students’ patriotism and desire to build a prosperous and happy nation.
Nguyen Dinh Chieu secondary school was founded in 1982 with the mission of providing education for blind children in Hanoi. Since 1988, the school has been allowed to enrol students without disabilities in implementing an integrated education model for children with disabilities.
In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school had 1,548 students, including 145 vision impaired students. This year, the number of students is nearly 1,600.
On the occasion, PM Chinh presented the school with computers for an IT classroom, and asked Hanoi authorities and the MoET to mobilise more resources to upgrade the school’s infrastructure./.