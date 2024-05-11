PM lauds Truong Son soldiers on Ho Chi Minh Trail anniversary

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and held a working session with Army Corps 12 - Truong Son Construction Corporation and the Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh Trail Traditional Association in Hanoi on May 10, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Trail - the Traditional Day of Truong Son Army Corps (May 19).



The session virtually connected with all 27 units of Army Corps 12 nationwide.



In his speech, PM Chinh expressed gratitude to generations of Truong Son soldiers for their sacrifices and dedication to the legendary Truong Son feats, saying that nearly 20,000 officers, soldiers and young volunteers bravely sacrificed themselves, over 30,000 others were wounded and thousands more suffered from the effects of Agent Orange.



Hailing the corps’ ongoing role in national defence-security and economic development, he wished that it would pioneer in sci-tech application, digital transformation, construction of strategic infrastructure works as well as build a strong and healthy Party unit.



In particular, the corps and the Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh Trail Traditional Association were praised for raising public awareness of historical traditions, especially among the youth. This focus on historical preservation has resulted in the Ho Chi Minh Trail Museum becoming a landmark destination, attracting millions of visitors.



The date of May 19, 1959 became a historical milestone when the Party Central Committee decided to set up Corps 559 and build a strategic logistics line – the Truong Son Trail in the mainland and at sea. The corps underwent various name changes throughout the history, eventually becoming Army Corps 12 - Truong Son Construction Corporation.



Built in 1959 to carry supplies to the southern battlefield during the resistance war against the US, the Truong Son Trail played a key role in the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the national reunification on April 30, 1975. It became a legend and a symbol of the Vietnamese people’s resilient spirit and solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



The Vietnamese forces along the strategic Truong Son transportation route fought in over 2,500 battles, killing 18,740 enemies, capturing 1,200 others, shooting down 2,455 enemy aircraft, and destroying tens of thousands of tonnes of weapons and vehicles.



Following the national reunification, the Central Military Commission tasked the corps with transitioning its focus to economic development.



Today, it is managing over 110 construction projects, many of them hold high value and importance. It has also become one of the leading companies in Vietnam's basic construction sector.



The Truong Son soldiers have also been honoured by the Party and the State with the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces, the Golden Star Medal, the Ho Chi Minh Medal, and many other noble distinctions./.