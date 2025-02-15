PM lauds SK Group’s vision for mutual growth in Vietnam

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised SK Group’s global achievements, noting its role as one of the major investors in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on February 14 for its Chairman Chey Tae-won.

The SK Group, a diversified conglomerate with a market capitalisation of nearly 200 billion USD, ranks second in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and among the top 100 corporations globally. It has already invested around 3.5 billion USD in Vietnam, spanning various sectors and establishing subsidiaries in priority areas, including a 500 million USD hi-tech biodegradable materials project.

The PM noted that the Vietnam – RoK comprehensive strategic partnership is growing well, with both countries enhancing all-around cooperation, particularly in connecting their economies and businesses.

Vietnam is drawing on the RoK's experience to achieve a growth target of at least 8% growth in 2025 and double-digit growth in the decades ahead, with the ultimate goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation, he said.

As Vietnam is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs regarding institutions, infrastructure, and human resources, he fully endorsed the SK Group’s proposals and encouraged the group to continue its consultation, support, and investment in such critical sectors as artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, data centres, transportation, logistics and energy infrastructure, green and clean agriculture, and workforce training.

Besides, he sought the group’s financial support, technology transfer, human resource training, aiming to link Vietnamese firms with its global value chains, including those in semiconductor packaging and testing.

He suggested the group continue working closely with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) to improve its effectiveness, support the establishment of a global sci-tech and innovation ecosystem for Vietnam’s digital transformation.

Chey, who is also Chairman of the Korea Commerce of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), shared the SK Group’s vision for its high, long-term, and sustainable economic growth in Vietnam.

Outlining the group's future investment directions, especially in energy, agriculture, logistics, warehousing, and AI, Chey proposed the building of large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plants in Vietnam, which would pave the way for new energy centres linked to AI, logistics, hydrogen energy, eco-friendly agriculture and innovation.

The SK Group expects to enhance collaboration with the NIC through training courses, research on hydrogen energy and AI, as well as forums to engage Korean economic and academic communities in Hanoi, he said./.