PM joins national candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate martyrs

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lights candles and incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery. Photo: VNA Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined a national candle-lighting ceremony held at the Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery in central Quang Tri province on the evening of July 26, ahead of the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



The event, co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Quang Tri province, aimed to commemorate and express deep gratitude to those who laid down their lives for the cause of national liberation and defence.



It drew leaders of ministries, central agencies, organisations, and local authorities, as well as Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, families of war invalids and martyrs, and thousands of young people from across the province.



The Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery is the resting place of 10,263 soldiers who sacrificed their lives along the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail during the resistance war against the US.



In the evening’s solemn atmosphere, PM Minh Chinh and delegates offered incense and flowers, and observed a moment of silence in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.



The Government leader paid heartfelt tribute to generations of revolutionary predecessors who had devoted and sacrificed themselves for the nation's achievements and growing international stature today.



On behalf of the Party and State, he extended warm regards and deep gratitude to revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, war invalids, sick soldiers, martyrs’ families, and all those who rendered service to the revolution.

He said that over the course of Vietnam’s history, from ancient times to the Ho Chi Minh era, countless patriots had laid down their lives for national independence. In resistance wars for national independence and freedom as well as in the noble international missions of the 20th century, the country recorded some 1.2 million martyrs, 652,000 war invalids, nearly 200,000 sick soldiers, along with over 132,000 women honoured as Heroic Vietnamese Mothers. More than 300,000 people were affected by Agent Orange/dioxin.



Quang Tri alone, once known as the fiercest battlefield, is home to 157 cemeteries holding the remains of over 74,000 fallen soldiers, he noted.



“Our country is proud to have given birth to so many heroes – and it is those heroes who have brought honour to the nation,” the PM said.



He emphasised that the tremendous progress Vietnam has made in all areas owes much to the sacrifices of those who came before. In response, the current generation must remain united and determined to build a strong, prosperous and civilised Vietnam – fulfilling the vision of President Ho Chi Minh and the aspirations of the entire nation.



The PM underlined that caring for revolution contributors has been regarded by the Party and State as a sacred, regular, and long-term responsibility of the political system and wider society. He called on authorities at all levels to continue implementing the Party’s policies with seriousness and compassion, while constantly reviewing and improving preferential policies to better serve the needs of beneficiaries and their families.

He urged stronger efforts to promote the “gratitude” and “paying debt of honour” movements, and to ensure that all support policies are delivered promptly and effectively. He also encouraged greater mobilisation of social resources to build houses of gratitude, donate saving books, care for Heroic Mothers, and support wounded veterans and their families.



In addition, he stressed the need for new mechanisms and practical support for revolution contributors, particularly in household economic development and small business initiatives, enabling them to improve their lives and contribute to national prosperity.



The PM also highlighted the importance of public awareness, especially among younger generations, about patriotism and appreciation for those who made sacrifices for the country.



In particular, he requested the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to launch a campaign to collect and preserve stories and photographs of war veterans and fallen heroes.



“Each candle lit tonight is not only a tribute to the past, but also a light guiding our future – a promise that we will live worthy of their sacrifice,” he said.



The current and future generations will forever remember the sacrifice of the heroes who gave their lives for the nation and the people, he affirmed.



Following the ceremony, PM Chinh and delegates lit candles and offered incense at all 10,263 graves in the cemetery. Across the country, similar events were held at memorial sites, where thousands of candles were lit to honour the nation’s fallen heroes.



The annual candle-lighting ceremony on the July 27 occasion is a deeply meaningful event that strengthens the spirit of gratitude and national pride among young people and the broader public.



On this occasion, the PM presented 80 gifts to families of those who rendered service to the nation, and witnessed the handover of 29 AI-restored portraits of martyrs to their families – a gesture reflecting the profound respect and remembrance of the younger generation./.