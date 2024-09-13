Making news
PM inspects search for victims at devastating landslide site in Lao Cai
After inspecting recovery efforts in the northern province of Yen Bai following recent floods, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in the neighbouring Lao Cai province's Lang Nu village, which was hit by a devastating landslide that buried 37 households and left 95 people dead or missing, on September 12 afternoon.
The Government leader conducted an on-site inspection of the search, rescue, and relief operations while offering condolences to the survived victims.
Wading through the muddy terrain, the PM encouraged the rescue teams searching for those swept away by the floods. He called for additional personnel and resources, including the use of search dogs, to locate missing persons as quickly as possible.
PM Chinh expressed his profound condolences to the families of the deceased and missing, as well as to those who have lost their homes and possessions. He encouraged them to overcome their grief and affirmed that the Party, State, Government remain by their side, providing care and mobilising all of society to support them in overcoming this hardship and restoring their lives as soon as possible.
At a meeting with Lao Cai administration and rescue forces regarding the search and rescue operations in Lang Nu, the PM instructed the military, police, medical personnel, and other forces to work closely with local authorities to mobilise additional manpower and resources for continued search efforts, provide medical care for the injured, and properly handle funeral arrangements for the deceased. He also underscored the need for the entire political system, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and various organisations to join hands in sharing and supporting the families who have lost their loved ones, and to provide shelter, food, water, clothing, and other necessities for those who have lost their homes and belongings.
The Government leader directed relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the province to ensure environmental sanitation, prevent disease outbreaks, restore traffic routes, and urgently repair school facilities to enable students to return to class.
The PM requested Lao Cai to develop a plan for land allocation and housing support for displaced residents. For those who lost their homes in Lang Nu village, this housing arrangement must be completed by December 31.
According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as of 5 pm on September 12, the fatalities due to Typhoon Yagi and subsequent floods reached 226 while 104 people remained missing, three more deaths compared to the figure recorded at 12:30 pm the same day./.