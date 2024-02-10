PM inspects on-duty situation of major media agencies on threshold of Tet

Visiting the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), he hailed the working attitude of VNA officials, reporters, and editors across the country and abroad who provide information to the Party, State, and people in a timely manner.



The Government leader reminded them to ensure smooth information connection between the VNA and international news agencies during Tet, as well as connectivity with VNA reporters to update audiences with Tet atmosphere across the country.

PM Chinh asked the VNA to focus on digital transformation, while paying due attention to infrastructure system upgrading and human resources training, and effectively and creatively building diverse information supply channels to better serve audiences inside and outside the country.



He underscored the need for the VNA to provide the world with better understanding of Vietnam and the country's efforts to care for the people. It is necessary to maintain close coordination between domestic news and foreign service news to ensure full, honest, objective and selected news, creating a new atmosphere, new motivations, and new successes for the country.



As the national news agency with time-honoured tradition, the VNA should promote its tradition and continue to complete all of its assigned tasks, he requested.



Visiting Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV), PM Chinh asked it to popularise safety regulations during Tet, ensuring all people enjoy a happy, safe, and healthy festival.



The VOV has allocated about 250 reporters and staff to work during Tet.



He requested the VOV television channel to report the spirit of protecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national seas and islands, as well as Tet atmosphere of the people.



Particularly, it should help educate people on traffic regulations as well as other laws, he said.



Inspecting the on-duty situation at the Vietnam Television (VTV), PM Chinh hailed the serious working atmosphere of VTV leaders and staff to ensure the operations of all channels.