PM inspects key southern transport projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from the right) extends New Year greetings to workers at the construction site of the Terminal 3 project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected a number of transport infrastructure projects in the southern region on February 1, or the fourth day of the lunar new year.

The PM, who is also head of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects toured Long Thanh International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road No.3, and Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Visiting the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai province for the sixth time, the PM noted that work on its key components was continuing, even during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. He commended workers's outstanding efforts to ensure the project moves forward without interruption.

In order to ensure substantial completion of the airport by the end of 2025, he instructed all stakeholders to carefully review tasks and adhere strictly to directives given during the meeting on January 25, while deploying additional machinery, workforce, and subcontractors to speed up the project.

Pointing to specific tasks that need to be sped up, the PM underlined the importance of construction of connecting roads and metro lines connecting Long Thanh International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport at the same time with major project items.

Visiting two construction sites for the Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road No. 3 project, including the Tan Van Interchange and Nhon Trach Bridge in Dong Nai province, he thanked workers for spending their holiday working to ensure its progress.

The 76.34-km Ring Road No.3 project spans Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An provinces, with an investment of over 75 trillion VND (around 3 billion USD). Launched in June 2023, the project is expected to be completed by September 2026. To date, land clearance has reached between 90% and 100%, with construction progress ranging from 22% to 62%.

At the Tan Van Interchange in Di An city, Binh Duong province, part of component project No. 5, which started in April 2024 and is set to be completed by December 2026, the Prime Minister noted its complexity and the efforts being made to meet deadlines.

PM Chinh hailed Binh Duong's efforts in ground clearance, handing over nearly 90% of the site to the project.

He also instructed that the interchange be integrated into the regional and national transport networks to ensure efficient connectivity. The leader suggested upgrading the My Phuoc – Tan Van Road over 15.3 km to complement Ring Road No.3.

The leader visited and encouraged workers at the Nhon Trach Bridge in Dong Nai province, and hailed the locality for completing land clearance and acknowledged contractors for maintaining progress despite challenges.

The PM ordered Nhon Trach Bridge to be finished by April 30, 2025, in time for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

In the afternoon the same day, PM Chinh visited the construction site of Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. With a total investment of nearly 11 trillion VND, the terminal is designed to handle 20 million passengers per year and a peak-hour capacity of 7,000 passengers. The terminal is set to open in time for Vietnam’s reunification anniversary on April 30, 2025.

Observing over 600 engineers and workers continuing to work through the Tet holiday, the Government leader commended their dedication. He also praised Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) for their commitment to meeting deadlines. At the 16-month mark, the project has reached 83% completion.

The PM directed the ACV to focus on quality, safety, and environmental standards, with no room for wastefulness or corruption. He urged ACV to work with HCM City and relevant ministries to resolve challenges and ensure legal compliance. He also stressed the need for efficient transport links between all three terminals at Tan Son Nhat and rapid implementation of external road connections.

He directed the Ministry of Defence to work with local authorities to relocate the Air Division 370 command centre to make room for civilian infrastructure and urban development, to be completed by February 2025./.