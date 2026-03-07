PM inspects construction progress of Gia Binh International Airport

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh encourages workers at Gia Binh International Airport construction site. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 inspected the progress of the Gia Binh International Airport project in the northern province of Bac Ninh and a road connecting the airport with Hanoi capital city.



The airport project is being developed in the communes of Gia Binh, Luong Tai, Nhan Thang and Lam Thao, covering a total land area of approximately 1,885 hectares. It has a total investment of about 196.3 trillion VND (7.48 billion USD), including more than 141.2 trillion VND for the first phase.



According to the master plan, it aims to become one of the world’s top 10 five-star airports. By 2030, it is expected to serve 30 million passengers and handle 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually. By 2050, the capacity is projected to reach 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo per year. In the immediate term, key facilities are scheduled for completion during the 2025–2027 period to serve the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027.



Visiting and presenting gifts to construction teams at the construction sites of the VIP terminal and the air traffic control tower of Gia Binh International Airport, PM Chinh commended the efforts of the Ministry of Public Security, relevant ministries and agencies, Bac Ninh province, as well as investors and contractors in implementing the project.



So far, land clearance has been carried out for more than 1,259 hectares, equivalent to nearly 67% of the required area. Several key components of the project, including the VIP terminal, taxiways, the air traffic control tower and internal road systems, are being implemented with encouraging progress.



The construction site of Gia Binh International Airport. Photo: VNA

The PM requested investors and contractors to further accelerate construction while ensuring the highest standards of quality and technical requirements. He also stressed the importance of synchronously planning the surrounding area to develop an aviation economic ecosystem, including logistics and airport-related services.



On the same day, PM Chinh inspected the construction of the resettlement area serving Gia Binh International Airport. The project covers more than 341 hectares and is expected to accommodate nearly 52,000 residents, with a total investment of over 21 trillion VND. He directed that the resettlement area be built as a modern, green, clean and well-planned urban space with complete infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water supply, telecommunications networks, as well as schools, healthcare facilities, cultural institutions and public green spaces, ensuring better living conditions for relocated residents.



He also examined the construction on the road linking the airport with Hanoi. The road is over 41 kilometers long with a total investment of approximately 83 trillion VND. Designed to modern expressway standards, the road will connect with key transport corridors such as the Ha Noi – Lang Son Expressway, the Ha Noi – Thai Nguyen Expressway and Hanoi's Ring Road 3.



Concluding the working session with ministries and local authorities, the Government leader stressed that Gia Binh International Airport should be developed as a dual-use facility, serving both socio-economic development and national defence and security purposes. He also emphasised the goal of building the airport as a smart, modern and civilised aviation hub, integrated with an international-standard airport city and aviation economic ecosystem.



According to the Prime Minister, the development of the airport and its associated infrastructure will open up new development space for Bac Ninh, Hanoi and neighbouring localities such as Hai Phong and Quang Ninh, while strengthening regional connectivity in the Red River Delta and expanding international trade links.



He requested ministries, sectors and localities to urgently implement assigned tasks, strengthen coordination in planning, land clearance and infrastructure development, and ensure that the projects are completed on schedule, initially to serve the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027 and, in the long term, to become a new growth driver for the region./.