PM hosts Director of Swiss Federal Office for Agriculture
Both host and guest lauded outcomes of the two countries’ cooperation since the establishment of their diplomatic relations five decades ago. Currently, Switzerland is the 6th largest European investor in Vietnam with a total investment of about 2 billion USD; and is one of the few Western European countries maintaining development aid for and economic cooperation with Vietnam during the past three decades.
Based on the nations’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, they believed that such ties will further be strengthened and developed, particularly in the fields of agriculture and food security.
Chinh informed his guest that Vietnam is building ecological and responsible agriculture and shifting from agricultural production to agricultural economy.
Therefore, Vietnam hopes Switzerland will continue ODA projects for Vietnam concerning the local farming, rural areas, and farmers, especially in the Mekong Delta, he said, adding a proposal for Switzerland to join investment cooperation with Vietnam in capital, science and technology, human resources training, management science, and institutional building.
The Government leader’s suggestions also included Switzerland’s support for Vietnam in joining the supply chain and expanding its market in the country and Europe, particularly regarding products of Vietnam’s strength and Switzerland’s demand such as coffee, cashew, and peppercorn.
It is necessary for the sides to exchange information and strategic forecasts serving mutual benefits, Chinh noted.
Agreeing with these suggestions, Hofer appreciated Vietnam's initiatives delivered at the 4th global conference as well as its role and capacity in the agricultural production chain, contributing to ensuring global food security.
He said Switzerland houses many reputable enterprises and universities that can collaborate with Vietnam across fields, including high-quality farming development.
Switzerland is willing to support and cooperate with Vietnam in developing organic agriculture, joining the global supply chain, the official affirmed, hoping that the countries will negotiate to sign a free trade agreement to propel forward their trade exchange./.