PM hosts commander of Iran’s law enforcement force





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) meets with Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, the commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command. Photo: VNA



The Government leader told his guest that Vietnam wants to work with Iran to make contributions to regional and global peace, cooperation and development, and seeks to enhance cooperative relations with Iran across all fields, including economy, trade, investment, health, science-technology, tourism, agriculture, and security.

Stressing Vietnam's significant role in Iran's foreign policy, the commander noted that there is substantial potential for collaboration between the two countries and that Iran is eager and ready to strengthen such ties, especially in economy, trade, security.



Informing his host about the outcomes of the recent talks between the command and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, the brigadier general said the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. He also conveyed an invitation from Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber for PM Chinh to officially visit the southwestern Asian nation for the enhancement of bilateral relations.



Chinh went on suggesting Vietnam and Iran effectively implement agreements reached during the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman’s visit to Iran. He also recommended the prompt organisation of the 10th session of their intergovernmental committee this year and the enhancement of delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level ones, to explore mutual needs and potential cooperation areas.



It is necessary to leverage opportunities in agro-fishery trade and the Halal industry, the PM said.



He also called for active information exchange and operational coordination in security as well as joint efforts to tackle transnational crimes and issues concerning Vietnamese and Iranian citizens. Additionally, he encouraged better collaboration in education, training, tourism, labour, and people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.



Discussing regional and international issues, both host and guest agreed to step up the countries’ cooperation and mutual support at international forums of which both of them are members./.