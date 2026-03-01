PM highlights legacy of late PM Pham Van Dong

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense and flowers in tribute to Comrade Pham Van Dong at the memorial site in Mo Duc Commune, Quang Ngai Province. Photo: VNA

The event was also attended by former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; incumbent leaders; and representatives of ministries, agencies, Quang Ngai province, the family of late PM Pham Van Dong, and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, among others.Offering incense, PM Chinh and other delegates expressed their gratitude, admiration and pride for the revolutionary life of PM Pham Van Dong — an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh.In his remarks, PM Chinh reviewed the life and career of PM Pham Van Dong, saying that beyond the steadfastness and moral integrity of a communist soldier, PM Pham Van Dong was recognised as a talented leader with innovative thinking, strategic vision and outstanding organisational and executive capabilities.As head of government from 1955 to 1987, he and the leadership of the Party and State steered the country through exceptionally difficult periods, building the nation’s foundations from scratch, PM Chinh continued.PM Pham Van Dong was among the leaders who directly laid the groundwork for the nation’s Doi Moi (Renewal) process in the 20th century, he continued, adding that he also left his mark on landmark, emblematic projects showcasing Vietnam’s intellect and resolve in the nation-building era, including the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant and the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Plant.PM Chinh emphasised his predecessor’s close attention and contributions to education, the press and ideological work, culture, and foreign affairs.The leader said that over 75 consecutive years of revolutionary activity, during which he was entrusted by the Party and State with numerous key posts — including 41 years as a member of the Party Central Committee, 35 years as a Politburo member, 32 years as Prime Minister and 10 years as an adviser to the Party Central Committee — PM Pham Van Dong devoted his entire 20th-century journey to national liberation and socialism building with unwavering dedication, passion, talent and intellect.His rich, steadfast and enduring revolutionary career, PM Chinh said, left behind many valuable and practical lessons for the country’s development and nation-building efforts today.PM Chinh affirmed the determination to honour, inherit and further promote the great values and legacy left by PM Pham Van Dong for today and future generations, in service of building a strong, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam that steadily advances toward socialism.The ceremony, held at the memorial site dedicated to PM Pham Van Dong in Mo Duc commune, Quang Ngai province — the late PM’s hometown, featured an art performance, a documentary screening on his life and career, and the official commemorative event./.