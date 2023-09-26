PM highlights five measures to elevate Vietnam – Brazil ties

Spotlighting the similarities that Vietnam and Brazil share, which include the struggle for national independence, development model and people’s values, PM Chinh said that since the diplomatic relations were set up nearly 35 years ago, both nations have enjoyed robust ties, which have been intensified and developed into a deep, stable, effective and sustainable fashion.



He went on to lay stress on the five orientations to boost bilateral collaboration as well as elevate the bilateral ties into a new high in the time ahead.



Firstly, both sides should enhance relations between leaders through high-level visits and meetings at regional and international forums, and promote the role of the diplomatic channels of the state, parliament and political party.

Secondly, a focus should be channeled to the key cooperation areas which were agreed by PM Chinh and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



Thirdly, the Vietnamese Government leader said, Vietnam hopes Brazil will accelerate the early start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR). Vietnam and Brazil will be a bridge for each other to bolster cooperation with MECOSUR and ASEAN, and between ASEAN and MECOSUR as well as other regional organisations.



Fourthly, both nations will step up collaboration across the fields of tourism, cultural exchange and people-to-people exchange, while enhancing exchange between friendship organisations so as to tighten friendship and boost mutual understanding.



Fifthly, Vietnam hopes Brazil will continue sharing its experience, and promoting development values at global forums, Chinh said.



At the event, the Vietnamese Government leader also took time to spotlight the country’s struggle for independence and reunification, which was brought in great success thanks to its persistence to the independence and socialism path, solidarity within the Party and the whole people, and the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



Touching on national development orientations, PM Chinh said since Doi Moi (Renewal) was launched in 1986, Vietnam has stepped up efforts to promote the process and been on path towards socialism with the goal of a strong country, wealthy people, and a democratic, fair and civilised society.

Vietnam envisages to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045.



From an impoverished nation ravaged by wars, Vietnam has opened its door to integrate into the world, and gained great achievements, with GDP increasing from under 100 USD to some 4,100 USD, he said, adding Vietnam is now among the 40 leading economies in the world, and enters the global top 20 countries in terms of international trade and FDI attraction.



Last year, Vietnam’s GDP reached nearly 410 billion USD, up 8.02% year-on-year, while its total trade topped 732 billion USD. The country is a potential market with a population of 100 million people, and is an alluring, safe and friendly destination of international friends.



The coutnry has set up diplomatic relations with 192 countries, and comprehensive partnership with more than 30 partners. It has signed 16 free trade agreements, including new-generation deals like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).



Vietnam, who had to restore peace through Geneva and Paris agreements, relished its role as peace promoter, PM Chinh particularly stated, elaborating that the meeting between leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un, and US President Donald Trump in 2019.



Besides, from an ODA recipient, Vietnam has become a reliable partner who makes responsible contributions to, and takes on important roles in the world, he stressed.



He also took the occasion to thank the Brazilian Government and people, as well as other Latin American friends for their valuable supports for Vietnam over the years.



Also on September 25, PM Chinh hosted a reception for President of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Márcio Honaiser.



Highlighting the historical similarities between Vietnam and Brazil, PM Chinh said that his visit aims to promote bilateral relations through Party, State, Government, parliament and people-to-people channels.



In his talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the two sides agreed to boost bilateral cooperation across all fields, he told Honaiser.



The Vietnamese Government leader highly valued the role of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and Honaiser himself in promoting the parliamentary diplomacy between the two sides, expressing his hope that Brazilian parliamentarians will support the negotiation and signing of trade deals between Vietnam and Brazil as well as between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), Brazil and ASEAN, and MERCOSUR and ASEAN, thus expanding economic, investment and trade among the parties.



Alongside, it is necessary to further bolster bilateral partnership in culture, tourism and sports, he said, asking the Brazilian side to support Vietnamese citizens working, living and studying in Vietnam.



For his part, Honaiser pledged to encourage Brazilian parliamentarians to work for the soon start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and MERCOSUR, and hasten the Brazilian Government to recognise the market economy regulations of Vietnam./.