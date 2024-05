Rescuers evacuate people from flood areas in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 5. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 sent a message of sympathy to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after learning that heavy rains have occurred in recent days, causing serious floods and huge losses of human and property in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.