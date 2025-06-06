PM explores Estonia’s heritage, port innovation

PM Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation tour Tallinn Old Town on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on June 5 toured Tallinn Old Town and the Port of Tallinn to draw lessons for Vietnam’s cultural preservation and port development.

Tallinn Old Town, a Baltic Sea gem dating back to the 11th century and becoming a member of the Hanseatic League – a commercial network of merchant guilds and market towns in Central and Northern Europe – in the 13th century, captivated PM Chinh with its well-preserved medieval charm. Designated a UNESCO world heritage site in 1997, the area blends historic allure with a vibrant modern atmosphere.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse in Tallinn Old Town (Photo: VNA)

He drew parallels to Vietnam’s own heritage sites such as Hanoi's Old Quarter and Hoi An's Ancient Town, noting that Tallinn’s approach to preserving cultural identity while leveraging heritage for sustainable development and global exchange offers valuable insights for Vietnam.

At the Port of Tallinn, one of the Baltic Sea’s largest maritime hubs, he explored Estonia’s model for port development. Strategically positioned on Estonia’s northern coast along the Gulf of Finland, the port is a linchpin for trade, passenger and cargo transport, tourism, and defence industry.

PM Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and officials of Vietnam visit the Port of Tallinn on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

In discussions with port managers, he highlighted Vietnam’s own maritime potential, with its 3,000km coastline and position along the international shipping route handling over 60% of global cargo. Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit nearly 800 billion USD in 2024, while its tourism sector welcomed nearly 17.6 million foreign visitors, including thousands boarding luxury cruise ships.

The Government leader outlined Vietnam’s port development plans, spotlighting international gateways like Lach Huyen, Van Phong, Cai Mep - Thi Vai, and Can Gio, alongside cruise ports in Ha Long, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc.

He proposed collaboration with Tallinn’s port authorities, urging partnerships in technology, infrastructure investment, and expertise sharing to advance Vietnam’s port system in the spirit of mutual benefits.

The signing ceremony of an MoU between the Vietnam Maritime Corporation and the Port of Tallinn (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and the Port of Tallinn signed a memorandum of understanding on smart port technology transfer, witnessed by PM Chinh and his spouse. This strategic cooperation aims to modernise Vietnam’s port management, boost operational efficiency, and signal the strong potential for bilateral collaboration./.