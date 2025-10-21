PM directs urgent measures to brace for Typhoon Fengshen

The moving direction of Typhoon Fengshen (Photo published by VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued Official Dispatch No. 200/CD-TTg, directing ministries, agencies, and localities to take urgent, proactive measures to respond to Typhoon Fengshen, the 12th storm hitting the East Sea so far this year, and anticipated flooding.



As of 1pm on October 20, the storm’s centre was located near 18.3 degrees north latitude and 115.9 degrees east longitude, about 460 km east-northeast of the Hoang Sa Special Zone, with maximum wind speeds of level 9-10 (75–100 km per hour), gusting up to level 12.



According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the storm is expected to strengthen to level 11, gusting to level 13, and may alter its path and intensity as it interacts with cold air from October 21. Between October 22 and 26, central provinces, especially from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai, are forecast to experience widespread, prolonged heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving over 900mm, posing a high risk of flash floods, landslides, and severe flooding.



The PM emphasised that this is a highly complex storm system with the potential for prolonged heavy rain, flash floods, and serious landslides across many localities.



He urged the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, and Industry and Trade, along with coastal provinces from Ha Tinh to Dak Lak, to implement the highest level of preparedness and response. Authorities must anticipate worst-case scenarios, ensure the safety of residents, and minimise property damage.



Localities were directed to track all vessels at sea, instructing them to leave or avoid hazardous areas, and to proactively evacuate residents from regions vulnerable to landslides, flash floods, or deep inundation.



Immediate measures must be taken to ensure the safety of dams and reservoirs, regulate water levels in hydroelectric and irrigation systems, and safeguard downstream communities.



The PM also stressed the protection of agricultural production and aquaculture, urging farmers to harvest early and secure assets to limit losses.



Ministries and localities must stockpile essential supplies and equipment in areas at risk of isolation, ensuring timely rescue and relief operations. Information dissemination must be intensified to keep the public informed about storm movements and safety measures, the Government leader requested.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of weather forecasts, protecting reservoirs and irrigation systems, and coordinating safe operations of inter-reservoir systems. The Ministries of Construction, and Industry and Trade must secure infrastructure, construction sites, hydropower plants, and industrial facilities, while the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security stand ready to assist with evacuations and emergency response.



The National Civil Defence Committee Office will coordinate national response efforts, while the Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, and Vietnam News Agency are to provide timely updates and public guidance.



Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha will oversee implementation, while the Government Office monitors compliance and reports to the PM on emerging developments./.