PM directs settlement of Lam Dong landslide, response to heavy rains

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 issued a dispatch requesting efforts to overcome the consequences of a landslide in Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and preparedness against heavy rains in the Central Highlands and the south.



The People's Committees of localities in the region were asked to overcome the consequences of the recent natural disasters and heavy rains, ensuring the local lives and their livelihoods, especially in Lam Dong, Binh Thuan, Binh Phuoc, and Kien Giang provinces.

The Chairperson of the Lam Dong provincial People's Committee was ordered to take recovery efforts, promptly search for and rescue the missing, as well as identify the cause of the incident to draw lessons and ensure the safety of traffic on National Highway 20 and other major transportation routes in the province.

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control was tasked with closely monitoring the disaster situation and actively directing and urging localities to adopt prevention, control and settlement measures to minimise the possible damage.

Specific tasks were also assigned to the ministries of transport, natural resources and environment, agriculture and rural development, industry and trade.

On July 30, a landslide occurred on National Highway 20 passing through Bao Loc Pass, which resulted in four people being buried. The Prime Minister also sent his profound condolences to the families of the victims./.