PM directs preparations in Nghe An as Typhoon Kajiki looms

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference in the central province of Nghe An on August 24 to coordinate preparations for the upcoming Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth storm to hit the East Sea this year, as authorities brace for its potential impact.

PM Chinh warned that the intensifying typhoon could unleash heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and widespread inundation, posing risks to mountainous, low-lying, and coastal areas.

He called for decisive action, urging ministries, agencies, and local authorities to prepare proactively and monitor the storm’s trajectory closely before it makes landfall. He urged mobilising manpower and resources, crafting detailed evacuation plans, and prioritising human safety above all, followed by protecting property and ensuring swift and effective response.

The PM outlined immediate steps, including relocating residents from areas prone to flooding, landslides, tidal surges, and riverbank erosion to safer zones. Authorities were directed to secure vessels, guiding those in high-risk areas to safety and preventing others from sailing into danger.

Ministries, agencies and local authorities were urged to strictly follow directives from the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the PM’s urgent dispatches.

Secretary of the Ha Tinh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Duy Lam reports local storm preparedness plan (Photo: VNA)

They must take timely measures to protect production, proactively deploy forces and equipment ready for rescue operations if incidents occur, he said, adding that provinces must establish forward command posts operating round the black, with all on the highest alert to respond to the storm.

Officials from Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa and Quang Tri reported their proactive measures to cope with the storm.

Immediately after the meeting, the PM travelled to Cua Lo ward in Nghe An province to inspect its storm defences firsthand./.