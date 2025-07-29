PM directs intensified fight against IUU fishing

Fishing vessels in Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch requesting ministries, sectors and localities to intensify the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



The dispatch was sent to the Ministers of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Science and Technology, and Finance; as well as Chairpersons of People's Committees of coastal provinces and cities.



According to the dispatch, following the issuance of Directive No. 32-CT/TW dated April 10, 2024 by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing the Party's leadership in combating IUU fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries, the Government has issued Resolution No. 52/NQ-CP dated April 22, 2024 to implement the directive through a detailed action programme and plan.



Since then, Vietnam's fight against IUU fishing has made notable progress. Violations have been investigated, prosecuted, and brought to trial, creating a deterrent effect and raising awareness among coastal fishing communities. The number of Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen caught illegally operating in foreign waters has decreased compared to 2024.



Staff from Quynh Phuong Border Guard Station in Nghe An province check the vessel monitoring equipment on fishermen's fishing boats before it leaves a local port. (Photo: VNA)

However, violations remain complex and increasingly sophisticated. In the first half of 2025, 16 Vietnamese fishing boats were detained by foreign authorities, including 13 vessels using fake or unregistered license plates, with 90 Vietnamese fishermen on board being seized and punished.



The main reasons include poor control of vessels operating both offshore and nearshore, weak and inconsistent law enforcement, and a lack of coordination among localities. In some cases, there have been signs of irresponsibility or even misconduct, with varying levels of punishment for similar violations. Leadership in some agencies and localities remains lax despite clear directives from the Party and Government.



Given this, the PM urged a focus on leadership, direction, and prioritisation of resource allocation for competent agencies to effectively and efficiently carry out the task of combating IUU fishing and implementing recommendations of the European Commission (EC).



Ministries and localities are urged to take coordinated, drastic, effective, and comprehensive measures to protect Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen operating legally in waters bordering other countries.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was assigned to coordinate with other ministries, agencies, and localities to provide updates for the EC, prepare a report on the implementation of the "yellow card" warning recommendations as required by the EC, and submit it to the Prime Minister before September 5, 2025.



The PM assigned the Ministry of National Defence to work with central and local maritime law enforcement forces to carry out a peak period of patrolling, controlling and handling "Three Nos" (no registration, no examination, no licences) fishing vessels at islands, estuaries and beaches, especially in the southern provinces. The work must be completed before August 20.



They were asked to continue to regularly maintain forces and means in waters bordering Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where many Vietnamese fishing vessels operate to protect fishermen operating in accordance with regulations, and promptly prevent fishing vessels and fishermen from violating foreign waters.



The PM requested the Ministry of Public Security to direct its units and localities to urgently investigate, and collect records, documents, and evidence to criminally prosecute organisations and individuals who seriously violate fishing regulations in line with the law, to be completed before August 30. In cases where there is insufficient evidence for criminal prosecution, the case file will be transferred to competent authorities to handle administrative violations, which should be completed before August 20./.