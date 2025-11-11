Making news
PM directs acceleration of scientific-technological development, digital transformation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Directive No. 33/CT-TTg, calling for the accelerated and effective implementation of tasks under the Government's Resolution No. 71/NQ-CP dated April 1, 2025 and the conclusions of the Central Steering Committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.
There are still 51 pending tasks
According to the document, despite notable progress in scientific - technological development, national digital transformation, innovation and administrative reform, 51 tasks under the above resolution remain overdue as of October 28. The rate of end-to-end online public services has reached only 39.98%, far below this year's target of 80%. Data quality across national and sectoral databases remains inconsistent, complicating information sharing and reuse. Cybersecurity and incident response capacity also remain inadequate.
The PM attributed these shortcomings partly to a lack of determination among some leaders, overlapping responsibilities, and fear of taking responsibility, as well as the instability and poor connectivity of several ministerial digital systems.
To address these issues and ensure substantive progress in the final months of 2025, PM Chinh, who also chairs the Government’s Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, instructed ministries, agencies and localities to regard these areas as urgent political priorities.
Leaders are held fully accountable for progress and outcomes within their jurisdiction and must follow the “six clarities” principle - clear responsibility, tasks, timeframe, accountability, products and authority. Results will serve as a key criterion in assessing annual performance, especially for top officials.
Agencies are required to focus all available resources on completing overdue tasks and updating daily progress on the monitoring system at https://nq57.vn.
Striving for 100% completion in 2025
Ministries and localities must proactively use the monitoring platform to track and resolve bottlenecks, aiming to complete 100% of this year's tasks with quality and efficiency. They must also review and handle cases of delay, passivity or shirking of responsibility among officials.
The Ministry of Public Security is tasked with expediting Project 06 on developing applications of population data, identification and electronic authentication to serve national digital transformation in the 2022 - 2025 period, with a vision to 2030 to ensure the national population database and e-identification system serve as the digital foundation.
It will guide agencies to adopt VNeID as the sole account for all online public services and other e-transactions. The ministry will also rank and publicise data-sharing readiness among ministries and provinces, requiring justification for any refusal to share non-classified data.
The Ministry of Home Affairs will coordinate to link administrative reform and digital transformation performance with commendations and annual evaluations of officials, civil servants and public employees. It will also propose mandatory directives on digital skills training and assessment for public officials and ensure sufficient human resources for digital transformation tasks.
Local authorities are instructed to strengthen cybersecurity monitoring and response in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, ensuring efficiency, connectivity and cost-effectiveness.
The Ministry of Science and Technology, as the standing body of the Government’s Steering Committee, will supervise the implementation, commend outstanding performers, and criticise those responsible for delays at regular meetings of the Government and the steering committee./.