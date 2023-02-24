PM demands strengthened discipline in law building





The meeting focused discussions on three proposals to build the amended Law on the Capital City, the Law on People's Air Defense and the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Asset Auctions.



Four draft laws were also tabled for examination, including the draft Law on Housing (revised), the draft Law on Real Estate Trading (revised) and the draft Law on Telecommunications (revised).

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said it is necessary to prioritise resources for institution building and perfection, clarify the responsibility of leaders, units, and individuals in meeting the schedule and quality requirements for drafting legal documents; and prevent local or group interests in the process.



The Government leader also reminded ministries and agencies to promptly complete draft laws that must be submitted to the NA’s fifth meeting for consideration, stressing that no delay is allowed./.