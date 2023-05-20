In his remarks at the first plenary session of the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Hiroshima, Japan, the PM noted it is necessary to ensure that people are the centre, driving force, subject, resource and goal of development.





He held that the current unprecedented context calls for actions going beyond the precedents with a global, inclusive and multilateral approach, and emphasised an urgent need for promoting and creating new driving forces serving the recovery of the global economic growth and development in a greener, cleaner and more sustainable direction.



PM Chinh proposed improving the global economic governance efficiency; strengthening policy coordination, particularly in interest rates, finance-currency, trade-investment; and reforming a World Trade Organization-centred multilateral trading system.

Welcoming the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) initiative, he suggested that G7 continue to support developing countries through the provision of green finance and cooperation in developing strategic infrastructure systems, especially for transport.



Chinh affirmed that Vietnam highly values the Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security, and proposed G7 and its partners step up the opening of agricultural markets, promote green agricultural cooperation, increase their participation in and support for the implementation of the South-South and trilateral cooperation mechanisms in ensuring the global food security.

Vietnam is ready to scale up food production contributing to the conduction of the action statement, the leader said.



In the spirit of leaving no one and no country behind, Chinh called on the G7 countries and development partners to have a specific action plan to strengthen resources support for the implementation of the SDGs, narrow the digital gap, master pioneering technologies, ensure transboundary water security, enforce gender equality, and develop effective mechanisms in response to future medical emergencies.



Chinh took the occasion to thank G7 members and the international community for assisting Vietnam in its prevention and control of and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that Vietnam is always an active and responsible member of the international community, proactively contributing to efforts to solve common global challenges for sustainable development and prosperity of the humanity, and for the happiness of the people.



Leaders at the event discussed measures to cope with unprecedented crisis in various areas such as food security, health care and economics-development. They emphasised the need to put development at the centre, promote initiatives to pool resources, boost public-private cooperation in infrastructure development, including the G7's PGII.



They also agreed to strongly implement the Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security initiated by Japan.

It is the third time Vietnam has been invited to the expanded Summit of the G7 in the past seven years, reflecting the recognition of the G7 countries and the international community of Vietnam's position and reputation, as well as its active and responsible contributions to promoting international cooperation in addressing global challenges over the past years./.