PM congratulates women’s national football team on performance at SEA Games

Vietnam’s women’s national football team secures the silver medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on December 17 evening. (Photo: VNA)



Shortly after Vietnam’s women’s national football team secured the silver medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on December 17 evening, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a letter of congratulations and encouragement to the coaching staff and players.

In the letter, on behalf of the Government and football fans nationwide, PM Chinh extended his warm congratulations to the coaching staff, all players of the Vietnam women’s national football team, and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on winning the silver at the games. He described the achievement as highly commendable and a source of pride, reflecting the team’s courageous and resilient fighting spirit, while further affirming the position, character and proud tradition of Vietnamese women’s football in the region.

Expressing his delight and pride, the PM noted that this year marked the fifth consecutive time the Vietnam women’s national team had reached the SEA Games women’s football final. He stressed that the result is vivid evidence of the team’s unity, determination to overcome difficulties, competition sharpness, and thorough, scientific preparation.

The team has dedicated emotional matches, demonstrating the spirit of playing for the national pride, he said, emphasising that every medal is highly valued, as it is the result of relentless effort, silent sacrifice, and noble sportsmanship.

He also expressed his sincere thanks for the unwavering support, encouragement, and companionship of the fans nationwide, athletes' families, and organisations and businesses that have always stood by, providing immense spiritual support to the squad.

He called on the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to continue directing sectors, localities, relevant agencies, organisations and individuals to strengthen coordination and provide timely support. He also encouraged the VFF to further promote women’s football through focused and targeted investment, especially by creating favourable conditions for the national women’s team to improve professional quality, maintain stability and achieve greater success at regional, continental and international arenas in the time ahead.

PM Chinh expressed his confidence that the coaching staff and players would continue to uphold the spirit of solidarity, determination and resilience shown throughout the tournament, striving relentlessly and competing with dedication, responsibility and integrity, deserving the people’s trust and affection./.