PM congratulates Vietnam’s U23 team on bronze medal at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026

Thousands of people flock to the streets across Hanoi to celebrate the win of Vietnam's U23 team at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 on early January 24. Photo: VNA

Following the magnificent victory over the Republic of Korea to secure the bronze medal at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a congratulatory letter to the coaching staff and the entire squad of Vietnam on the morning of January 24.



In the letter, the PM praised the team’s resilient and courageous performance throughout the tournament, saying this was especially evident in the third-place match, where the team secured an impressive victory despite being reduced to 10 players.



This achievement has brought immense excitement, joy, and pride to the people and the nation, serving as a meaningful tribute to the success of the 14th National Party Congress, he noted.



The Government leader highly valued the meticulous and scientific preparation by the coaching staff, the close guidance from the Vietnam Football Federation and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and, most importantly, the solidarity, relentless efforts, and silent contributions of the players.



Inheriting the legacy of previous generations and following the gold medal success at the 33rd SEA Games, Vietnam's journey and achievements at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 have sent a powerful message about a young Vietnamese generation in a new era—full of ambition, bravery, resilience, and a readiness to “reach the open seas", he continued.



PM Chinh also took this occasion to appreciate fans nationwide who have consistently supported the team, providing immense confidence and spiritual motivation, even in matches where the results did not meet expectations.



He expressed the belief that the coaching staff and the squad will continue to uphold the spirit of the “Golden Star Warriors” at the highest level to overcome all difficulties and challenges to reap even greater successes in regional and international arenas, thereby bringing further glory to the nation's football in the time to come./.