PM congratulates U22 men’s football, women’s futsal teams on SEA Games 33 golds

Vietnam’s U22 players revel in their victory. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a congratulatory letter to the coaching staff, the U22 men’s football squad, and the national women’s futsal team after they clinched gold medals at the 33rd SEA Games on December 18.



In the letter, the leader praised their resilience, calling the achievements outstanding results that recognised the teams’ relentless efforts and full dedication throughout their SEA Games 33 journey.



The year 2025 marks a banner year for Vietnamese football, highlighted by the men’s national team clinching the Southeast Asian Championship in January; the U23 team securing a third consecutive Southeast Asian title in July; the women’s national team earning a silver medal at SEA Games 33 on December 17; and both the national women’s futsal team and U22 men’s squad capturing gold at SEA Games 33 on December 18, the PM wrote.



Each match showcased the teams’ grit and passion, leaving a strong imprint of the “golden star warriors” spirit — courage, resilience, and an unwavering drive to excel, he said.



PM Chinh lauded the coaching staff and players for their relentless dedication, while also thanking agencies, organisations, and millions of fans for their steadfast support and heartfelt encouragement.

Vietnamese fans erupt in joy at Rajamangala Stadium as their team clinches victory. (Photo: VNA)

Looking ahead, he tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with continuing to guide the Vietnam Football Federation to focus investment strategically and provide every possible support, enabling the U22 men’s football squad and the national women’s futsal team in particular — and Vietnamese football in general — to further enhance their skills, achieving greater success in regional, continental, and international arenas.



The leader noted hope and belief that the coaching staff and all Vietnam national football teams will carry forward their unity, determination, and dedication, maintaining the sense of responsibility and sportsmanship — all for the love and support of fans and the nation, bringing glory to the country.



He also wished the U22 men’s football squad and the national women’s futsal team continued success in the times ahead.



Vietnam’s U22 men’s football squad scored their third goal in extra time after they leveled 2-2 with hosts Thailand in the main 90 minutes of the Games men's football final to secure the title.



This was the third time in the last four SEA Games men's football finals that Vietnam have reached. They won the title in 2019 in the Philippines, beating Indonesia 3-0, and again in 2022 at home with a 1-0 victory over Thailand.



Meanwhile, in the women’s futsal final, Vietnam delivered a dominant performance, defeating Indonesia 5-0 to claim their first-ever SEA Games gold medal after finishing runners-up in five consecutive editions./.