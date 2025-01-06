PM commends men's national football team for ASEAN Cup 2024 victory

The joy of Vietnamese fans as their team equalized the score at 2-2. Photo: VNA

Right following Vietnam’s victory in the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup after beating Thailand in the final match on January 5 evening, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated the men's national football team and sent his best wishes to injured striker Nguyen Xuan Son.



In his congratulation letter, the PM expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the coaching staff and players for their remarkable achievements in both legs of the final, which helped Vietnam secure the ASEAN Cup trophy for the third time.



He highlighted the team’s extraordinary determination, courage, and unity, which exemplified the unyielding spirit of the Vietnamese people. This victory is not just a proud moment for Vietnamese sports but also an inspiration for the entire nation to rise and conquer new heights, PM Chinh wrote.



PM Chinh described the championship win as a symbol of progress in Vietnamese football and a meaningful gift to the nation at the start of the New Year. He expressed gratitude to the coaching staff, support teams, and millions of passionate fans who stood by the team throughout their journey.



“The unwavering support of our people has been a solid foundation for the team to achieve this historic victory,” he noted.



PM Chinh also extended his regards and encouragement to striker Nguyen Xuan Son, who suffered a severe injury in the final match. He believed that, with Son’s strong will, he will overcome this challenge and return even stronger, continuing to contribute to Vietnam’s football and achieving greater success in the future.





In a related move, the Hanoi People’s Committee on January 5 evening decided to give the football team 2 billion VND (78,580 USD) for their restless efforts and strong will and resilience during their journey to conquer the ASEAN Cup 2024.



Earlier, according to the Vietnam Football Federation, Loc Phat Bank (LPBank) announced an award of 3 billion VND for the team’s victory. Meanwhile, Sao Vang Group Beer Alcohol and Beverage Joint Stock Company (Savabeco) announced an 1 billion VND award for the championship.



Notably, before the two final matches, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) rewarded the team with 1 billion VND. SHB Bank also promised to reward the team with 2 billion VND for the championship title.





Vietnam won 3-2 over Thailand in the second leg of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 final, at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 5 evening. With a 5-3 aggregate victory at the ASEAN Cup final, Vietnam lifted the ASEAN Cup trophy./.



