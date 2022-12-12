PM Chinh meets Vietnamese community in Netherlands

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed the achievements of the Vietnamese community in the Netherlands, one of the largest Vietnamese communities in Europe at his meeting with representatives of the community on December 11 (local time) as part of his visit to the European country.



The PM said the community has become an important bridge connecting the two countries, helping bring Vietnamese goods to the Netherlands and other markets in Europe.



He hoped that the Vietnamese community will keep growing, fulfill their citizen duties in the host country, and become an exemplary community and the pride of Vietnam.



PM Chinh took the occasion to inform the overseas Vietnamese about the country’s national protection, construction and development, affirming that “our country has never had such opportunities, potential, position and international prestige like today”.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh said that the more than 25,000-strong Vietnamese community in the Netherlands is well integrated in the host society, have stable living conditions and receives positive assessment from the local government.



In particular, the community always looks to the homeland, preserves the national cultural identity through opening Vietnamese language classes, and actively participates in investment, business, education and technology transfer with domestic agencies and organisations.



Vice president of the Vietnamese Association in the Netherlands Ngo Bich Ngoc expressed her delight as Vietnam is working to expand the teaching and honouring of the Vietnamese language around the world.



She hoped that the Government, relevant ministries and agencies further improve the form and method of Vietnamese language teaching and learning following the conditions of Vietnamese communities around the world.



She suggested the Government open more forums and common communication channels so that overseas Vietnamese around the world and those in the country can exchange with each other, contributing to the national construction./.