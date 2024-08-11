PM chairs meeting on HCM City’s socio-economic development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development and implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development on August 10 in the southern metropolis.



According to the report, the city’s GRDP in the first half of the year soared by an estimated 6.46% over the same period last year, the highest since 2020, contributing 19.65% to the nation’s growth rate.



Other indicators recorded strong growth, such as total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue increasing by 10.3%, export turnover by 10%, import turnover by 5.9%, and the index of industrial production index (IIP) by 6.2% over the same period last year. The number of foreign tourists rose 30.3%.



Ho Chi Minh City also worked out synchronous solutions specifically aimed at speeding up the progress of key projects and works, with a particular focus on finding ways in which to remove legal obstacles to bring initial results.



The city submitted its planning for 2021 – 2030 with a vision until 2050, and set six breakthrough solutions to achieve a growth rate of 7% in 2024 and 8-8.5% in 2025.



Regarding the results of the one-year implementation of Resolution 98, the implemented work has brought positive effects, with many mechanisms having come into life, while several mechanisms are in the process of implementation.



Speaking at the meeting, PM Chinh highlighted the city’s position, role, potential, advantages and development opportunities, saying that the implementation of Resolution 98 has brought positive results, creating conditions for the rapid, strong and sustainable development of the city.



He praised the efforts of the city’s Party, authority, army and people with which resulted in many important results.



He stressed that HCM City should also promote the reform of administrative procedures, strengthen decentralisation in work handling, improve the provincial governance and public administration performance index, promote national digital transformation, build smart cities, develop housing funds for workers, ensure provincial defence and security, social order, create favourable conditions and environment for socio-economic development and strengthen building the Party and political system.



The government leader asked the city to strive to thoroughly grasp and concretise the Resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly, thereby successfully fulfilling this year's goals and tasks to reach economic growth of 7.5% to 8%.



He expressed his hope and belief that with solidarity, unity, high determination, great efforts, and drastic actions, Ho Chi Minh City will bring into full play the achieved results, unleash resources, fully tap into its potential, and make greater breakthroughs to achieve constant development in the time ahead./.