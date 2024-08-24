PM chairs Government’s August law-making session

Participants are expected to give opinions on the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Vietnamese People's Army Officers; the draft Ordinance on Management and Protection of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Historical Site; the proposal to build the Public Investment Law (amended); and the proposal to build the Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Planning, Law on Investment, Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, and Law on Bidding.



The proposal to build the law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on State Budget, Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, Law on National Reserves, Law on Accounting, Law on Independent Auditing, Law on Securities, and Law on Tax Administration; the draft Law on Corporate Income Tax (revised); and the Draft Law on Special Consumption Tax (revised) are also expected to be tabled.



In addition, the Government also plans to provide opinions on the transfer of Vocational College No. 1, Vocational College No. 4, and Vocational College No. 20 under the Ministry of Defence to be under the management of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs.



Emphasising the importance of law-making, PM Chinh requested ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies to directly instruct and allocate resources and qualified and dedicated staff for the work of building and perfecting laws and institutions.



At the upcoming eighth plenary session of the 15th National Assembly, the Government will submit a law amending many laws, and a number of other laws, aiming to remove obstacles and mobilise all social resources, especially non-state ones, for development, he added./.