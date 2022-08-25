PM chairs Government law-building meeting

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a Cabinet meeting on law-building in Hanoi on August 24, during which participants discussed four bills that are scheduled to be debated at the fourth session of the 15th National Assembly.



They are the draft Land Law (revised), Price Law (revised), Bidding Law (revised) and Cooperative Law (revised).



Addressing the event, PM Chinh said that all the four bills are important ones which cover a wide range of subjects, areas and are related to many other laws.



He asked drafting agencies to continue to take ideas of experts, scientists and impacted subjects to complete the bills, while respecting criticism to ensure the feasibility and quality of the draft laws, especially the draft Land Law (revised), which is a complicated and sensitive one.



The Government leader underlined that the building of the bills must strictly follow the Party policies, ensuring the strengthening of State management, helping remove obstacles in reality and meeting the aspirations of the people and enterprises.



The bills should respect market rules, and serve as tools for the State to make timely and effective interference if necessary, ensuring social welfare, unlocking resources for development, reducing administrative procedures, promoting decentralisation and devolution, and preventing corruption, he stated.



The PM asked ministries, sectors and localities to actively and responsively coordinate with National Assembly agencies to prepare draft laws and ordinances to discuss at the NA's upcoming fourth session.



Regarding the current problems in procurement, especially for medical equipment, textbooks and teaching equipment, PM Chinh directed the competent authorities and relevant agencies to work together to immediately solve problems and bottlenecks when relevant laws have yet to be amended, ensuring thrift, reasonableness and efficiency./.