PM chairs emulation-commendation council’s meeting

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Emulation-Commendation Council for the 2021-2026 tenure, chaired the sixth meeting of the council in Hanoi on August 10 to review its performance in the first seven months of this year, set tasks for the rest of the year, and discuss proposals.



Chinh underlined that despite difficulties in the first half of this year, all set targets were completed thanks to the joint efforts of the whole political system, the people and the business community.



The national macro-economy was kept stable, inflation controlled, growth promoted and all major balances of the economy ensured, while social welfare was strengthened, people’s living conditions improved and socio-political, security, order, defence and security ensured. Along with deepened international integration, a peaceful and stable environment has been maintained for the national development, helping strengthen people’s trust in the Party and State, he noted.



The PM highlighted the contributions from emulation movements and commendation activities to the country’s overall success and held that the region and the world will continue to experience fast and complicated developments, asking members of the council to focus on evaluating the real situation of emulation-commendation activities, defining current problems and drawing lessons.



It is necessary to clarify targets and tasks for the rest of the year as well as measures and solutions to further renovate and enhance the efficiency of emulation-commendation activities, he stressed.



A report by the council showed that in the first seven months of this year, many emulation movements were conducted, optimising potential and resources, creating social consensus in implementing tasks and making positive influence on all social aspects, thus contributing to boosting the country’s socio-economic recovery and development./.