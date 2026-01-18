Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the 7th meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for reviewing and untangling knots in the legal document system on January 17. Photo: VNA Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who leads the Government’s Steering Committee for reviewing and untangling knots in the legal document system, chaired the committee’s seventh meeting in Hanoi on January 17.



In his address, PM Chinh underscored that institutional building and improvement constitute the “breakthrough of breakthroughs” among the three strategic breakthroughs defined by the Party, serving as both a driver and foundation for national development



In 2025, institutional reform was implemented with strong determination, delivering significant results and the largest legislative workload to date, alongside a fundamental renewal in legislative thinking.



The Government submitted to the National Assembly for approval 99 laws and resolutions, including 55 adopted at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, many of which introduced special mechanisms and policies to implement the Politburo’s strategic resolutions. A total of 374 decrees were also issued, he noted.

PM Chinh highlighted the strong determination of the Party, National Assembly and Government to thoroughly remove legal barriers, transforming institutional bottlenecks into a national competitive advantage to unlock resources and create a stable legal framework for development.



Implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW, Vietnam in 2025 basically completed the removal of legal bottlenecks, achieving a rate of 98.3%. Priority was given to addressing shortcomings in legal documents and ensuring the timely institutionalisation of major Party resolutions.



Legal issues arising from administrative restructuring and the two-tier local government model were also handled, alongside efforts to simplify and cut administrative procedures.



These measures aim to support the 2025 growth target of over 8%, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, and promoting fast and sustainable development in tandem with social progress, environmental protection, and national defence and security, said the PM.



The Government leader requested Steering Committee members to provide objective and comprehensive assessments of unsettled issues and proposals identified during the term, particularly those highlighted in the Ministry of Justice’s report on the results of solving legal bottlenecks from 2020 to 2025.



He also asked for a review of the implementation of conclusions from the sixth meeting and comments on the proposed 2026 action plan, based on the principle of “six clear” - clear responsibilities, clear tasks, clear timelines, clear outcomes, clear accountability and clear authority.



According to the agenda, participants reviewed efforts to untangle legal knots since 2020 and discussed orientations and tasks for 2026 and beyond./.