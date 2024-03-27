Making news
PM chairs 2nd meeting of 14th National Party Congress’s socio-economic subcommittee
Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the subcommittee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress, chaired its 2nd meeting in Hanoi on March 26 to discuss a draft report on the evaluation of the five-year implementation of the socio-economic development strategy in 2021-2030, as well as orientations and tasks for socio-economic development for 2026-2030.
PM Chinh acknowledged and spoke highly of the enthusiastic, intellectual, and responsible opinions of the subcommittee’s members, and other delegates.
He requested the editorial team to carefully study and incorporate feedbacks, and urgently finalise the draft report to submit to the Prime Minister and the subcommittee’s standing members for consideration before presenting it to the Political Bureau.
The PM said that the draft report has a logical structure, clearly reflecting the spirit of innovation, and highlighting key issues; fundamentally outlines new aspects in leadership, organisation, and implementation of the strategy; identifies causes and lessons; and basically forecasts the upcoming situation to propose orientations, tasks and solutions for the coming time.
He requested the editorial team to continue refining the draft report with contents that are practical, and easy to understand, remember, implement, monitor, and evaluate, saying that the evaluation needs to closely adhere to objectives and tasks outlined in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, and directions given by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The assessment must be objective, honest, and practical, clearly indicating difficulties, advantages, achievements, and shortcomings, both what has been accomplished and what has not, he stressed.
Additionally, the PM underlined the necessity to deeply analyse solutions regarding the three strategic breakthroughs; industrialisation, modernisation, and innovation of growth models; the formation and development of new economic models; the establishment of international financial hubs and free trade zones; and measures to ensure sustainable and harmonious development among economy, society, environment, national defence and security.
The Government leader asked the subcommittee to mobilise brainpower and resources of its members for the work, expressing his belief that the subcommittee will excellently complete the tasks entrusted by the Party Central Committee, contributing to the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress./.