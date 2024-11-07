PM calls on Chinese aviation, agriculture firms to strengthen ties with Vietnamese partners

PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives Wei Yingbiao, Deputy General Manager of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), in Kunming city on November 6. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had meetings with leading Chinese enterprises operating in the aviation and agricultural sectors in Kunming city, Yunnan province, on November 6.



At the events, taking place as part of his trip to attend the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit and bilateral activities in China, PM Chinh noted that the friendly neighbourliness, comradeship and fraternity between Vietnam and China are developing fruitfully, providing an important cornerstone for their enterprises to enhance connections.



He called on the Chinese firms to boost connectivity, exchanges, and collaboration in Vietnam via concrete projects.



Wei Yingbiao, Deputy General Manager of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), said Vietnam is a large and highly potential market. COMAC has been engaging in in-depth technical discussions with Vietjet, the largest private airline in Vietnam, so as to put its aircraft into use in the country, thus turning the COMAC - Vietjet partnership into a new model and a bright spot in transport cooperation between the two countries.



PM Chinh spoke highly of COMAC’s achievements in researching and developing modern commercial aircraft, and said he believed the firm will make great strides in manufacturing aircraft, especially in wide-body aircraft, to compete with leading plane manufacturers around the world.



Wei said COMAC will work closely with Vietjet to carry out their partnership, while PM Chinh requested cooperation in operating more air routes in Vietnam and those between the two countries, and help the country with science - technology development and aerospace exploitation to serve national development.

The same day, the Government leader received Chairman of the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Centre Co. Ltd (KIFA) Cao Ronggen, who said KIFA hopes to strengthen trade cooperation with Vietnamese localities and enterprises to form a high-tech floricultural and horticultural supply chain.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives a leader of the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Centre Co. Ltd (KIFA) in Kunming city on November 6. (Photo: VNA)



PM Chinh highlighted the abundant land resources and cool climate all year round in the northern midland and mountainous region as well as the north-central region of Vietnam that are favourable for many high-end flower varieties. Particularly, Son La, Dien Bien, and Lai Chau provinces have industrial-scale flower farms and enterprises to serve domestic consumption and export. With a population of more than 100 million, Vietnam also has a large demand for flowers and ornamental plants.



As the flower and ornamental plant sector requires material zones, production technologies, and a system for distribution, he asked KIFA to actively propose concrete cooperation projects in material sources, supply chain and export to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and related localities of Vietnam in order to build win-win partnerships.



The PM also suggested KIFA work with the Vietnamese side to build a detailed cooperation plan to carry out programmes and activities fruitfully./.