PM calls for stronger Vietnam–US cooperation in education, human resource development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomes Christine Todd Whitman, who leads the delegation from Eisenhower Fellowships. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 17 received a visiting delegation from Eisenhower Fellowships, during which he called for closer and more effective cooperation between Vietnam and the US in education and training through new and breakthrough approaches, contributing to the development of high-quality human resources in various sectors, particularly emerging fields.



The PM spoke highly of the contributions by the Eisenhower Fellowships to Vietnam over the years, as well as the support provided by the US in education and training through prestigious scholarship programmes such as the Eisenhower Fellowships.



He suggested the organisation voice its further support for relations with Vietnam for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world. He also proposed that the US side soon remove Vietnam from the strategic export control list (D1–D3) and recognise its market economy status.



The PM also called on the Eisenhower Fellowships to provide policy advice and support Vietnam in ensuring equal access to education for residents in remote and disadvantaged areas, including the construction of schools for victims of Agent Orange and communities heavily affected by war.



In addition, he suggested expanding cooperation between the Eisenhower Fellowships and Vietnam, increasing the number of scholarships for Vietnamese candidates and promoting exchanges among educational institutions, universities, research institutes and expert networks. He also encouraged the organisation of training programmes and academic exchanges in Vietnam.



Vietnam is ready to coordinate with the Eisenhower Fellowships and relevant partners to strengthen such activities, he noted, expressing his belief that with its extensive network and international reputation, the organisation will continue contributing to the Vietnam–US relations.



The government leader emphasised that Vietnam hopes to further develop its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US in a more substantive and in-depth manner, based on respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions.



He emphasised that Vietnam–US relations have continued to grow strongly and comprehensively in recent years, with cooperation in science, technology, education and training serving as crucial pillars.



PM Chinh also reaffirmed that Vietnam considers people as the centre, the driving force and the key resource for development, while education-training, together with science and technology, is regarded as top national policies. Developing high-quality human resources is therefore a crucial foundation and driver for the country’s development breakthroughs, he added.



Christine Todd Whitman, who led the delegation, spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements, as well as its increasingly important role and influence in the region.



She said that through the Eisenhower Fellowships, many Vietnamese participants have had opportunities to engage in professional exchanges, expand partnerships and strengthen networks, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and trust between leaders, scholars and experts of the two countries.



Members of the delegation said that during their three-day visit they had productive working sessions and successfully organised the Asia Rising conference in Ho Chi Minh City, which facilitated discussions on development trends in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, as well as new cooperation opportunities. They affirmed that they will continue promoting cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in the areas highlighted by the PM./.