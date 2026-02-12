PM calls for more vigorous implementation of nuclear power projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the fifth meeting of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 underscored the importance of accelerating the development of power sources, including nuclear energy, while chairing the fifth meeting of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction.



PM Chinh, who is head of the steering committee, stressed that ensuring national energy security is an urgent requirement and a key foundation for economic development, alongside the need for energy transition in a green, clean and environmentally friendly manner.



Describing nuclear power plants as nationally significant, strategic projects with a century-long vision, he called for urgent and responsible implementation of tasks within assigned authority, with any outstanding issues promptly reported to higher authorities.



He requested that within two days, ministries and agencies under the direct guidance of Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son finalise a report to competent authorities on the negotiation results of the agreement on the construction of Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant with Russia and the deployment of the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant project.



The Ministry of Science and Technology was tasked with reviewing, building and perfecting standards, regulations and procedures related to nuclear power plants, while Khanh Hoa province was asked to coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to expedite compensation, site clearance and resettlement work, ensuring legitimate rights and interests of residents, with the principle that living conditions in new locations must be equal to or better than previous ones. Oversight must also be strengthened to prevent corruption and wastefulness.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was assigned to coordinate closely with ministries and sectors in discussions with partners on the Ninh Thuan 2 project. The PM emphasised that all reports submitted to competent authorities must adhere to the principle of “six clarities”: clear assignment of persons, tasks, responsibilities, authority, timelines and outcomes.



According to the steering committee, under the close direction of the Government and the PM, relevant ministries, sectors and localities have actively carried out assigned tasks and achieved initial results in advancing nuclear power plant projects.



For Ninh Thuan 1, ministries and agencies are finalising procedures for the signing and ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with Russia. A State appraisal council has been established to review and adjust the investment policy, while negotiations continue on a State-backed export credit agreement to finance the project.



Regarding Ninh Thuan 2, following in-principle approval from competent authorities on investment cooperation, a task force has been set up to work with potential partners on investment and financing options. Preparations are also underway to complete the pre-feasibility study report for submission to competent authorities for appraisal and approval of the investment policy./.