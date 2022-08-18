Making news
PM calls for enhanced traffic safety during National Day holidays
As roads are expected to be crowded during the holidays, there will be a heightened risk of traffic accidents and congestion.
To better serve demand and ensure safety, the Prime Minister has ordered ministries and government organisations to put in place a series of measures.
Related authorities should have plans to ensure the capability, quality and safety of transportation services, especially road, water and air transport.
Transportation services, bus stops, stations, airports and ports must adhere to safety regulations, implement digital ticketing services, improve service quality and ensure transparency of ticket prices, time and type of service. Congestion must also be reduced at bus stations, railway stations, and ports, while services should be prevented from carrying more than the specified number of people, and picking up and dropping off passengers at unregulated stops.
Vehicles and drivers should be strictly controlled from when they leave wharfs, stations and ports and everyone must comply with regulations on prevention and control of COVID-19.
Authorities should also strengthen inspection of traffic infrastructure, repair damage immediately and thoroughly review the traffic signal system, on steep slopes, narrow curves and places with limited visibility. The construction and maintenance units should ensure smooth traffic and intervene quickly should accidents occur.
The Prime Minister also ordered planning to organise smooth traffic circulation, especially on routes and areas at risk of accidents and jams, specifically routes into Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to national highways, key traffic hubs, tourist attractions, amusement parks, bus stations, docks, railway stations and construction sites; as well as apply technology to detect traffic jams on key routes and hubs.
As September is designated the "Month for traffic safety for schoolchildren", schools should promote education on road safety and traffic rules for students, especially those who use electric motorbikes and bicycles.
Authorities should focus on patrolling, controlling and strictly handling traffic violations, pay attention to serious violations that are the direct cause of traffic accidents and jams: speeding violations, driving under the influence, overloaded vehicles, use of seatbelts and expired vehicle registrations.
Localities should prevent and stop unauthorised large gatherings that create public disorder. Individuals who do not comply with and harass traffic police officers should also be strictly dealt with.
News agencies should regularly provide traffic updates during the holidays and promote campaigns to stop drunk driving, use of mobile phones, wearing helmets and using seatbelts.
Local hotlines should be available to receive reports and complaints about traffic, and a 24/7 response plan should be prepared./.