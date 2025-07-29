PM calls for efforts to organise APEC 2027 better than two previous hostings

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the National Organising Committee for APEC 2027 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will make every effort to ensure that the APEC Year 2027 is even more successful than its two previous hostings, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated while chairing the inauguration ceremony of the National Organising Committee for APEC 2027, held in Hanoi on July 28 evening.



Since joining APEC in 1998, Vietnam has actively and proactively contributed to the forum, and is one of the few members to have successfully hosted the APEC Year twice, in 2006 and 2017. APEC 2027 will be held in Phu Quoc special zone, the southern province of An Giang, under the theme "Connecting, building inclusive and resilient economies". PM Chinh emphasised that hosting APEC 2027 is a great honour and a proud international responsibility for Vietnam. He affirmed the country’s strong commitment to continuing to uphold multilateralism, international solidarity and cooperation, while promoting regional economic integration and the global trading system.



At the same time, it reflects the trust that APEC economies place in Vietnam, he said.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with delegates attending the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Therefore, building on the experience gained from the previous hostings and drawing lessons from other economies, Vietnam is determined to host APEC 2027 in a way that ensures success both multilaterally and bilaterally, regionally and globally.



The event will contribute to concretising APEC’s action programmes and vision, while further promoting the its role as a driver of growth and economic integration in the region and the world. At the same time, it will reaffirm Vietnam’s position and stature on the international stage and strengthen its bilateral relations with member economies and partners, PM Chinh said.



In addition, Vietnam will strive to ensure that all activities organised achieve comprehensive success across political, economic, cultural, and social aspects, thus delivering tangible benefits to the people and business community, he added.



To attain these goals, the PM highlighted the need to promote the spirit of cooperation among APEC members; innovation and creativity; unity, determination, and a strong sense of responsibility among agencies and localities; support and coordination from APEC members as well as participation and contributions from the public and business community; as well as the outcomes of the APEC meetings to enhance economic development in each member economy and fulfill the objectives of each APEC cycle.



PM Chinh also shared that Vietnam is currently expanding the Phu Quoc International Airport, constructing a new convention centre, and upgrading essential infrastructure such as electricity, water supply works, connecting roads, and accommodation facilities to not only serve the APEC Economic Leaders' Week but also provide long-term momentum for development.



He expressed his confidence that with Vietnam's unity, determination, and resolute actions, along with the support of APEC member economies and the APEC Secretariat, the APEC Year 2027 will be a great success, contributing to peace, cooperation, development, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world./.