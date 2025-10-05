PM calls for efforts to complete 2025 and whole-term goals

At the Government's September meeting. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for concerted efforts to complete all set targets for 2025 and the whole term, with focus on accelerating three key solutions - speeding up public investment, promoting science-technology, innovation and digital transformation, and settling bottlenecks to ensure effective operation of the two-tier local government system.



Addressing the Government's meeting on October 5, the PM affirmed that with month-on-month and quarter-on-quarter improvements, and nine-month performance surpassing the same period in 2024, Vietnam is on track to exceed annual and tenure targets.



He said that in September and since the beginning of the year, the Government, the PM, ministries, sectors and localities have demonstrated strong determination, great effort and resolute action across all fields.



A report delivered at the meeting showed that in the first nine months of 2025, the Government issued 302 legal documents and over 5,200 directing documents, held more than 1,800 meetings and field visits, and resolved long-standing and urgent issues.



These contributed to macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation, strong growth and balanced major economic indicators.



GDP growth in the third quarter was estimated at 8.22% – the highest for the period since 2011 – and 7.84% over nine months, with six provinces exceeding 10%.

CPI rose 3.38%, while State budget revenue reached 1.92 quadrillion VND (72.76 billion USD), or 97.9% of estimates. Export–import turnover hit 680.6 billion USD, up 17.3%, with a surplus of 16.8 billion USD. Public investment disbursement reached 454.5 trillion VND, representing 51.4% of the plan.



Infrastructure advanced with 2,476 km of expressways opened, and 250 major projects worth over 1.3 quadrillion VND launched or completed. Registered FDI reached 28.5 billion USD, realised FDI nearly 18.8 billion USD, up 8.5%. International organisations such as ADB, IMF and WB highlighted Vietnam’s strong growth amidst global instability.



The Government provided nearly 3.1 trillion VND for disaster recovery, including 2.5 trillion VND to 15 provinces hit by Typhoon Bualoi. Cultural and social activities, including celebrations of the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution and National Day, were successfully organised. Institutional reform, administrative simplification and digital transformation continued to accelerate.



Defence and security were reinforced, sovereignty safeguarded, and external relations enhanced. However, challenges remain, including risks to exchange rates and interest rates, slow public investment disbursement, export difficulties, weak FDI attraction, early-stage new growth drivers, low productivity, and unresolved issues in two-tier local government operations. Natural disasters, counterfeit goods and cybercrime also pose threats.



Stressing the need for continued breakthroughs to achieve GDP growth above 8% in 2025 and lay the foundation for double-digit growth in coming years, PM Chinh identified ten priorities, including preparing documents for the 13th Party Central Committee meeting and the National Assembly, organising Party congresses at all levels, stabilising macroeconomics, controlling inflation, ensuring major balances, and boosting growth.



Fiscal and monetary policies must be coordinated: fiscal policy should further drive growth, while monetary policy must curb inflation and maintain stable exchange and interest rates, he directed.



The PM also emphasised the need to concentrate on ensuring market stability; developing both traditional and new growth drivers; implementing seven recent Politburo Resolutions; addressing nearly 3,000 stalled projects and weak banks; advancing social housing, disaster recovery and climate adaptation; enhancing defence, security and diplomacy; and strengthening policy communication to build consensus.



Particularly, he asked ministries, sectors and localities to continue efforts to overcome the consequences of Typhoon Bualoi and subsequent flooding, and brace for Typhoon Matmo.



He urged urgent preparation for high-speed railway standards, the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong line, and clearance for the North–South express railway. He stressed determination to lift the EC’s “yellow card” on IUU fishing in 2025, and proposed November 24 – the date of President Ho Chi Minh’s opening of the first National Cultural Conference – be designated as Vietnam Culture Day.



PM Chinh also assigned detailed tasks to ministries and localities, including completing a plan to launch a real estate and land use rights exchange centre and submit it to him in October./.