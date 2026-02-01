PM calls for effective implementation of Resolution 79 to support double-digit growth

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting.Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 1 stressed the need for flexible, proactive and effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW on the Development of the State-owned Economic Sector, contributing to double-digit economic growth in 2026 and the years ahead.



Chairing the first meeting of the National Steering Committee for the Implementation of Resolution 79, PM Chinh, who leads the committee, underlined a renewed approach to translating Party resolutions into action, stressing speed, effectiveness and tangible outcomes.



He reiterated the principle that sound policies must be implemented swiftly and thoroughly, with effectiveness as the ultimate measure, ensuring that the people benefit and the country develops, guided by the motto of avoiding wasted time, missed opportunities and passivity.



He praised the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies for their proactive preparations, particularly during the drafting of Resolution 79, and for constructive contributions aimed at swiftly and effectively bringing the resolution into practice.



He instructed the Government Office to incorporate feedback and issue the meeting’s conclusion, while directing the Government Portal, the National Legal Portal and the Ministry of Finance’s portal to publicise draft resolutions and solicit opinions from the public, experts and practitioners.



According to PM Chinh, the new policies must focus on optimising State resources, improving governance, promoting digitalisation and green development, and balancing State and private sector resources, while reducing unnecessary administrative intervention.



He said the State should clearly define the tasks it must undertake while maintaining its leading role, and refrain from areas where the private sector can operate more effectively.



The Government should also expand public-private partnerships, with State resources playing a guiding role, he added.

The PM said policymakers should review Resolution 79 to identify areas requiring special or pilot mechanisms that differ from existing laws or are not yet regulated, allowing for immediate implementation or future legal amendments under a defined roadmap.



He assigned the Ministry of Finance to incorporate feedback and finalise draft resolutions for submission to the Government, with completion targeted for February 2026, and to continue restructuring State-owned corporations and improving tax and fee policies.



Other ministries were tasked with reviewing and proposing legal amendments in their respective areas, including land use, environmental protection, sustainable resource exploitation, underground space management, housing policy, and personnel recruitment and appointment mechanisms at State entities and public service units.



He requested steering committee members, ministries and State-owned enterprises to submit written feedback on the draft resolutions, stressing that the flexible and proactive implementation of Resolution 79 will contribute to achieving double-digit economic growth from 2026 onwards.



Delegates said the resolutions are needed to maximise the role of State-owned enterprises in stabilising the economy and driving growth during the 2026-2030 period.



They noted that the global environment remains complex and unpredictable, requiring stronger coordination and innovation to achieve Vietnam's development targets.



According to delegates, Resolution 79 for the first time provides a comprehensive definition of the State economy, setting out nine core components comprising resources owned, managed or controlled by the State.



These include land and natural resources, infrastructure assets, the State budget, national reserves, non-state financial funds, State capital in enterprises where the Government holds 50% or less of equity, State-owned enterprises (SOEs), State-owned credit institutions and public service units.



A key focus is the restructuring of SOEs to improve efficiency and governance in line with international standards.



By 2030, Vietnam aims to have 50 SOEs among Southeast Asia’s 500 largest firms and one to three in the global top 500.



All SOEs are expected to adopt modern, digital-based governance systems, while all State economic groups and corporations must apply OECD corporate governance principles.



By 2045, Vietnam aims to place around 60 SOEs among Southeast Asia’s 500 largest companies and five within the world’s top 500./.