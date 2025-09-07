PM attends Voice of Vietnam’s 80th founding anniversary

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the Voice of Vietnam’s 80th founding anniversary. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 attended a ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) (September 7, 1945 – 2025), during which the Government leader conferred the Ho Chi Minh Order (third time) on the broadcaster.



VOV President Do Tien Sy recalled that the broadcaster’s first transmission on September 7, 1945 relayed President Ho Chi Minh’s Declaration of Independence, marking its founding.



Since then, the VOV has chronicled every stage of the revolution, resistance wars, and national development, evolving into a leading multimedia agency entrusted with the mission of being the “national voice.”



Today, the unit serves as a strategic information bridge, disseminating Party and Government policies, providing a forum for the people, and strengthening Vietnam’s global profile. Looking ahead, it aims to expand digital platforms, lead in podcasting, and by 2045 rank among the world’s top 100 media organisations, said Sy.



At the ceremony, PM Chinh paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, who directed the establishment of the broadcaster, and honoured generations of VOV staff and especially the 34 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the broadcaster’s mission.



He stressed that for eight decades, the “Voice of Vietnam” has resounded as the voice of independence, freedom and happiness; of struggle and sacrifice; of faith and hope; of conscience, dignity and humanity; of patriotism and solidarity; and of aspirations for peace and friendship – inspiring generations through the nation’s struggles and achievements.



According to the PM, the VOV has always been present in the nation’s struggles and triumphs, broadcasting stirring reports, songs, poems and commentaries that fuelled patriotism and helped secure victory.



In peacetime, reform and integration, it has inspired industriousness, innovation and creativity; defended national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; and contributed to socio-economic achievements and the country’s growing international reputation.

He emphasised that the VOV has matured into a trusted, influential national media institution – a “red address” for information, bridging the Party, State and the people, and a strong voice against hostile forces.



In today’s fast-changing media landscape, it is striving to adapt to digital transformation and global competition while promoting its advantages. From a radio station, it has become a modern multimedia organisation with advanced infrastructure, professional human resources and a broad multi-language presence.



Emphasising heavy tasks ahead, the PM urged the VOV to continue innovation, with listeners at the centre, creativity as the driving force, and digital technology as the foundation.



He called on its staff to uphold the revolutionary spirit of journalism – “steel in the pen, fire in the heart” – and contribute to building a prosperous, strong Vietnam.



He asked the VOV to focus on defining clear vision and strategy, striving for renovation in content and methods, and enhancement of quality, political sensitivity and creativity. He highlighted the broadcaster’s principle: “Mainstream, objective, timely – Proactive, flexible, creative – Accompanying, dedicated, responsible – Distinctive, scientific, modern – Resolute, timely, effective.” The VOV must also promote Vietnamese culture and identity, expand coverage to remote, border and island areas, strengthen international cooperation, modernise its operations, and develop high-quality human resources, he noted.



Quoting President Ho Chi Minh’s reminder to VOV staff that “you must preserve the voice of the Party, the Government and the people in all circumstances,” PM Chinh expressed his confidence that with 80 years of glorious tradition, the agency will continue to innovate, grow stronger, and successfully fulfil the mission entrusted by the Party, State and people.



He highlighted the broadcaster's motto of mettle, objectivity, comprehensiveness, timeliness, identity, digitalisation, creativity, and effectiveness./.