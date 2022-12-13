Making news
PM attends Vietnam-Netherlands Business Forum, meets leaders of Dutch firms
Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said that in 50 years of cooperation, the nature of Vietnam-Netherlands relations has changed, with Vietnam becoming a win-win partner of the Netherlands instead of just being an aid recipient.
Dutch enterprises rank first in Europe in terms of investments poured into Vietnam, and all report effective operations. Meanwhile, Vietnam enjoys political stability and social safety and order, and has to date signed 15 free trade agreements with over 60 countries around the world.
These are firm foundations for Dutch firms to continue investing in Vietnam, Chinh stressed.
According to him, Vietnam is striving to become a developing country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030; and a developed, high-income country by 2045. To achieve the goals, Vietnam has identified three strategic breakthroughs, namely institution, human resources, and strategic infrastructure.
Therefore, the Vietnamese Government leader suggested foreign businesses and partners, including those from the Netherlands, support Vietnam with capital for development investment, and in technology transfer and experience sharing, and high-quality human resources training.
On the cooperation principle of "harmonious benefits, shared risks", and "harmonisation of interests between people, businesses and the State", PM Chinh asked Dutch investors to understand the Vietnamese Party and State’s policies to invest or expand investment in the nation, especially in the fields of agriculture, logistics, and green and digital transformation.
The Vietnamese government is willing to share with enterprises, especially in difficult times, continue to reform administrative procedures, improve the investment environment, and perfect institutions and policies to suit the conditions and interests of all parties, he added.
At the forum, PM Chinh and delegates witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Dutch businesses and partners.
Also on December 12, the Vietnamese leader had a working session with representatives from the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV) and the Netherlands-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), and received leaders of several leading Dutch groups.
Meeting Joost Vrancken Peeters, President of the DBAV and the NVCC, Chinh appreciated the role of the two associations in promoting Dutch investments in Vietnam, and helping Vietnamese businesses participate in regional and global supply chains.
The Vietnamese Government pledges to create favourable conditions for and support Dutch firms to do long-term business and investment in the country, thus contributing to promoting the bilateral economic cooperation.
The Prime Minister also received leading officials of Harvest Waste, De Heus, Nedspice, and Climate Fund Manager./.