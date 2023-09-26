PM attends photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam in Brazil

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony to open a photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese land and people and an art programme in Brasilia on September 25 evening (local time) within the framework of his official visit to Brazil.

The events, held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, are the highlights of “Vietnamese Culture Days in Brazil” programme held on the occasion of PM Chinh’s visit.

The exhibition showcases nearly 200 photos, documents and sketches of President Ho Chi Minh, who travelled to Brazil in 1912 on his journey to find a way to save the nation.

It introduced to the Brazilian people the late Vietnamese leader, a national liberation hero and outstanding cultural celebrity, who devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation and reunification, the happiness and prosperity of the Vietnamese people, thus contributing to the common struggle of peoples around the world for peace, national independence, democracy and social progress.

The exhibited photos also promote the culture, history and people of Vietnam, and its achievements in the nation building and safeguarding cause.

Meanwhile, the art programme named “Viet Nam – Nhung sac mau” (Colours of Vietnam) entertained participants with performances featuring typical songs and dances of the northern, Central Highlands and southern regions of the Southeast Asian nation.

Notably, artists of the Vietnam National Music Song and Dance Theater also performed Brazilian songs using traditional Vietnamese musical instruments.

Attending these events was the final activities of PM Chinh’s official visit to Brazil.

He then left Brasilia for Hanoi, wrapping up his trip to attend the High-Level Week of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US and his Brazil visit./.