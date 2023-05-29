PM attends groundbreaking ceremony of Tuyen Quang-Ha Giang expressway

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the first phase of the Tuyen Quang-Ha Giang expressway as part of his visit to the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on May 28.



The 104.48km expressway connects Ha Giang and its neighbour Tuyen Quang, with a total investment capital of 3.19 trillion VND (135.84 million USD). Its first phase, 27.48km, that runs through Ha Giang province is expected to be completed in 2025.



In his remarks, PM Chinh said once operational, the expressway will create an economic corridor from Hanoi to Ha Giang, meeting the increasing travel and transportation demand, thus significantly contributing to socio-economic development in combination with national defence, towards comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and neighbouring China.



He asked Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang to focus on site clearance and resettlement, ensure social order and safety, and prevent corruption and wastefulness during the implementation of the project.



Contractors should optimise technologies to speed up the progress and ensure the project quality, he said, calling on local residents to support the project./.