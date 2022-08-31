PM attends groundbreaking ceremony for Son My 1 IP in Binh Thuan

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Son My 1 Industrial Park in the south central province of Binh Thuan on August 30, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the province’s re-establishment.



Invested by the Son My Industrial Park Investment Construction and Trading Infrastructure Co. Ltd, the park covers a total area of over 1,000ha in Ham Tan district, connecting with national key routes such as National Highway 1A, National Highway 55, Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway and serving as a gateway to the southern key economic region.



It is also one of the first smart and eco-friendly IPs in the south central coastal region and Binh Thuan in particular.



Once operational, the Son My 1 IP is expected to become a key economic hub in Binh Thuan and nearby areas.



Speaking at the event, PM Chinh asked the investor to seriously comply with the law, ensure the safety of the work and complete it on schedule.



As Binh Thuan has huge potential of green energy, the province needs to draw investment in the field, he said, adding that the locality should also pay attention to human resources training in service of the IP and issue transparent mechanisms to prevent negative acts.



The Government will continue standing side by side with the investor to complete this important project, he said.



In the afternoon the same day, the PM inspected the construction of several works at Phan Thiet airport in the province.



He asked ministries and agencies to partner with Binh Thuan to clear arising difficulties and put the airport into operation by late 2023 as scheduled./.